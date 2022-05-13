Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 51.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 83,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECIFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electricité de France from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Electricité de France from €17.00 ($17.89) to €13.70 ($14.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America cut Electricité de France from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Electricité de France from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Electricité de France to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

