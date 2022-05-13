Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Drops By 51.1%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,600 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the April 15th total of 283,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 270,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS ECIFY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.67. 83,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,147. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Electricité de France has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.02.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 8.02%.
About Electricité de France (Get Rating)
Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFY)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.