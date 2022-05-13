Short Interest in Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Decreases By 50.0%

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ETER remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Enterra has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.00.
About Enterra (Get Rating)
