Short Interest in Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER) Decreases By 50.0%

Enterra Co. (OTCMKTS:ETER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETER remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13. Enterra has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.00.

Get Enterra alerts:

About Enterra (Get Rating)

Enterra Corporation provides mobile solutions for the restaurant-wine industry in the United States. The company offers VinCompass, a mobile solution that guides users through the wine selection process; and provides personalized wine club and private label wine offerings with eCommerce convenience. Its VinCompass mobile solution enables users to create a digital blue print of their wine preferences, which facilitate each user to navigate through the wine selection process and overcome the fear and anxiety associated with selecting wines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.