Short Interest in Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Rises By 266.7%

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ETCC remained flat at $$0.22 during trading hours on Friday. Environmental Tectonics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.
About Environmental Tectonics (Get Rating)
