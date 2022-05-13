Short Interest in First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Grows By 100.0%

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of FSWA remained flat at $$6.87 during trading hours on Friday. First Sound Bank has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

About First Sound Bank

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, high net worth individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, and professional service firms primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

