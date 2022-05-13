Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Decreases By 79.7%

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 79.7% from the April 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $4,804,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth $670,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FTC opened at $90.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.21. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $89.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.