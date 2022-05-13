Short Interest in Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Decreases By 100.0%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 981,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HZMMF opened at $0.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Horizonte Minerals shares are set to reverse split on Friday, May 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, May 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, May 27th.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

