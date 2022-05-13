Short Interest in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Declines By 56.8%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HBBHF remained flat at $$134.00 during midday trading on Friday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $134.00 and a one year high of $134.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.33.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

