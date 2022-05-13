Short Interest in Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Rises By 624.1%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, an increase of 624.1% from the April 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ICNAF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 124,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,805. Icanic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

Get Icanic Brands alerts:

Icanic Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icanic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icanic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.