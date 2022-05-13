Short Interest in Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Grows By 100.0%

Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of IVDN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,816. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Innovative Designs has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Innovative Designs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Designs (IVDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.