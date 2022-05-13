Short Interest in Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Drops By 99.2%

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.2% from the April 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IVFH opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.52.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription based offerings.

