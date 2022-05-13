Short Interest in Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Decreases By 99.0%

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JMPLY opened at $55.30 on Friday. Johnson Matthey has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $93.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

JMPLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($30.95) to GBX 2,320 ($28.60) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($34.52) to GBX 2,600 ($32.06) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,875 ($23.12) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Matthey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.