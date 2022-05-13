Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Expands By 587.9%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 587.9% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.89. 5,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. Leonardo has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.48.

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Leonardo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Leonardo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

