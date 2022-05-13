Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Rises By 245.2%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 245.2% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Monarch Mining stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,755. Monarch Mining has a 1-year low of 0.35 and a 1-year high of 0.88.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Monarch Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target for the company.

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

