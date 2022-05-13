Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Expands By 100.0%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NBTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

