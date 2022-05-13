Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Expands By 100.0%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NBTX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.
Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)
