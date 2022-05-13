Short Interest in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Declines By 53.5%

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Network-1 Technologies stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Network-1 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.89 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.32.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 912,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 95 patents, including the Cox patent portfolio relating to enabling technology for identifying media content on the Internet; M2M/IoT patent portfolio related to enabling technology for authenticating, provisioning, and using embedded sim cards in next generation IoT, machine-to-machine, and other mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and computers; and HFT patent portfolio covering technologies relating to high frequency trading that addresses technological problems associated with speed and latency, and provide critical latency gains in trading systems.
