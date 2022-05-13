Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Declines By 56.9%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVSA. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in New Vista Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $979,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 520,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 182,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in New Vista Acquisition by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVSA remained flat at $$9.78 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. New Vista Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

