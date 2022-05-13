Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Increases By 1,445.5%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 1,445.5% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:NGTF traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.15. 89,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Nightfood has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.38.
About Nightfood (Get Rating)
