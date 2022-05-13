Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Increases By 780.6%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 780.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $17.48.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.