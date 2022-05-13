Short Interest in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Increases By 780.6%

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 780.6% from the April 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of NYSE NXC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. 1,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,901. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $17.48.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
