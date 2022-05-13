Short Interest in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Drops By 50.7%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the April 15th total of 8,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.28. 45,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.94. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $41.21. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 546,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after acquiring an additional 29,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,742,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,538,000 after acquiring an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,890,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,172,000 after acquiring an additional 650,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1,130.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 559,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.