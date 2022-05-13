Short Interest in PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY) Declines By 95.7%

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PPERY stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $10.51. 202,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,839. PT Bank Mandiri has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.3547 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

