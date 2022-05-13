Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Expands By 302.1%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 302.1% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 219,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 55.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the third quarter worth $210,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 41.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,157 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UTG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,800. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

