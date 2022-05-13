Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Expands By 256.3%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 256.3% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.37. 82,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.67.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($46.32) to €43.00 ($45.26) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.