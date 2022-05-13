Short Interest in Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Increases By 193.6%

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 193.6% from the April 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of SRAFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.12. 13,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,789. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Sandfire Resources America has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

