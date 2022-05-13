Short Interest in Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Decreases By 72.1%

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
SRSA stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.
Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
