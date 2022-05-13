Short Interest in Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Decreases By 56.1%

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the April 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 434.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Skanska AB (publ) alerts:

Skanska AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Friday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.04. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $29.70.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skanska AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skanska AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.