Short Interest in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Expands By 229.3%

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 229.3% from the April 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SLAM opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. Slam has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.94.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 748,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Slam by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 576,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 126,818 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter worth about $503,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Slam by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Slam by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

