Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Rises By 229.2%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.