Short Interest in Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Rises By 229.2%

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 229.2% from the April 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,913. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.13. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited, a soft drink company, manufactures and sells beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, Oceania, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. The company sells its products under the Suntory Tennensui, Boss, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Iyemon Tokucha, Pepsi Japan cola, C.C.

