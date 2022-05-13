Short Interest in Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Grows By 100.0%

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGENGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tecogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Tecogen stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.00 and a beta of 0.39. Tecogen has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.40.

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Products, Services, and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+ and TecoPower, a cogeneration product that supplies electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; Tecofrost gas engine-driven refrigeration compressors; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under the Ultera brand name.

