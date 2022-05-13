Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Increases By 391.6%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 391.6% from the April 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,643.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $$11.08 during trading on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Get Siam Cement Public alerts:

Siam Cement Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Siam Cement Public Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the business of industrial supplies and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: SCG Cement-Building Materials, SCG Chemicals, SCG Packaging, and Other. The SCG Cement-Building Materials segment manufactures and sells of grey cement, ready-mixed concrete, white cement, dry mortar, roof tiles, concrete paving blocks, ceramic tiles, sanitary wares, and sanitary fittings; and distribution of cement, building and decorative products, as well as importing fuel products, waste paper, and scrap iron.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.