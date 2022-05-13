Short Interest in The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF) Increases By 391.6%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a growth of 391.6% from the April 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,643.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCVPF remained flat at $$11.08 during trading on Friday. Siam Cement Public has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57.
Siam Cement Public Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siam Cement Public (SCVPF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.