Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases By 95.0%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:UBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. 14,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

