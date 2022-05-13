Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases By 95.0%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 95.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NYSE:UBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.35. 14,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.76. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.45 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.56%.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.