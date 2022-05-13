Short Interest in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC) Expands By 270.0%

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the April 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,601,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 51,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAVC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,982. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

