Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,119,700 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the April 15th total of 1,398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,866.2 days.

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock remained flat at $$54.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

