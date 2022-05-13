Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,119,700 shares, an increase of 194.7% from the April 15th total of 1,398,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,866.2 days.
Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock remained flat at $$54.67 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.09.
About Siemens Healthineers (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Healthineers (SEMHF)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.