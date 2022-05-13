Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Approximately 18,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 149,826 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $18.79.

SWIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 168,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 82,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,211,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 182,082 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 98,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

