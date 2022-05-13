SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Up 1.6%

SIG Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. Approximately 1,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several research analysts have commented on SCBGF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SIG Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of SIG Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SIG Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

