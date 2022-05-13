Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 1.6%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $61.57. 54,503 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,085,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 3.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

