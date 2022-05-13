SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Short Interest Up 95.7% in April

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 857,900 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of SBOW traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $151.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 95.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,628,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 67,804 shares of company stock worth $2,193,081 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 51,037 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 19,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

