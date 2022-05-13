Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $63.70

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $63.70, but opened at $69.94. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 19,831 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.30.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the third quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

