Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $207.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.14 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Robert A. Fehlman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 125,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,019,128. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 252,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,318,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,000 shares of company stock worth $576,850. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 18,284 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth $1,919,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,067,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

