Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.
Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,052. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
