Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBGI. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.20.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 8,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,052. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.