SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $64.63 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,616.14 or 1.00257161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00105142 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,135,267,923 coins and its circulating supply is 1,042,081,365 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

