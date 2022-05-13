Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the April 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHTDY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 7,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,758. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

