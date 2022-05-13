SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) versus Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Head-To-Head Analysis

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05% Hersha Hospitality Trust -21.97% -10.87% -3.63%

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SITE Centers and Hersha Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Hersha Hospitality Trust 1 4 3 0 2.25

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 25.09%. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $11.49, indicating a potential upside of 15.87%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Hersha Hospitality Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $492.34 million 6.32 $124.93 million $0.49 29.69 Hersha Hospitality Trust $295.99 million 1.32 -$40.17 million ($2.30) -4.31

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of SITE Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SITE Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust (Get Rating)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

