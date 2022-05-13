SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SITM stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. SiTime has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 89.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.02.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,076,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

