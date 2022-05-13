Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €148.70 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX2. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixt presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Sixt stock traded down €8.00 ($8.42) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €113.40 ($119.37). The stock had a trading volume of 122,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. Sixt has a 12 month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 12 month high of €170.30 ($179.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €126.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

