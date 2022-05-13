Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €176.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) received a €176.00 ($185.26) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 55.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) price objective on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price objective on Sixt in a report on Monday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Get Sixt alerts:

SIX2 stock opened at €113.40 ($119.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is €126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €143.11. Sixt has a 1 year low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 1 year high of €170.30 ($179.26).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.