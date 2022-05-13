Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 973.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $165.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $156.53 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.93.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

