Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.76 and a 1 year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

