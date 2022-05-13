Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.63 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,601,000 after acquiring an additional 415,477 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $61,313,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,645.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after purchasing an additional 187,535 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

NYSE MAA opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.07 and a 12 month high of $231.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.41 and a 200-day moving average of $208.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.