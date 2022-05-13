Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,143,000 after purchasing an additional 736,144 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,222,000 after purchasing an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 53.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 646,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after acquiring an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 344,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,579,000 after acquiring an additional 325,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

In related news, Director J David Wargo acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.43.

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $194.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.94 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.