Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$5.25 at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.41.

Slate Office REIT stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 213,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,284. Slate Office REIT has a 52-week low of C$4.46 and a 52-week high of C$5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09. The stock has a market cap of C$397.66 million and a PE ratio of 7.79.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

